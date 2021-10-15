Deals
Driver crashes SUV into man’s home in Pleasant Grove

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Pleasant Grove homeowner is recovering from minor injuries after a driver crashed into his home Friday.

It happened in the 400 block of 7th Avenue Pleasant Grove.

The man, Mr. Robinson, said he was sleeping on the couch when the driver drove up the hill, through his fence and crashed into his garage.

He had a gash on his chin. We’re told the people in the SUV are okay.

Driver crashes into Pleasant Grove man's home
Driver crashes into Pleasant Grove man's home(Shannon Robinson)
Driver crashes into Pleasant Grove man's home
Driver crashes into Pleasant Grove man's home(Shannon Robinson)

