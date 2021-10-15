Deals
Authorities seeking information in death of Gadsden teenager

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are offering a reward for any information in the shooting death of a teenager in Gadsden.

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the death of 19-year-old Dadrian Levon Wright. Authorities say Wright was shot and killed on June 5th in the 900 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue. Investigators say Wright was in a parking lot after an event when he was shot. Police say multiple people were in the vicinity when shots were fired.

If you have any information on Wright’s death, you’re asked to call Gadsden Police or CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP or 1-833-AL1-STOP.

