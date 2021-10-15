Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Athens City Schools transitioning to “mask recommended” policy

The Athens City Schools Superintendent is recommending students wear masks when they return to...
The Athens City Schools Superintendent is recommending students wear masks when they return to class
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens City Schools will transition to a “mask recommended” policy starting Monday, Oct. 18.

According to Superintendent Beth Patton, the policy change comes after a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases.

“Athens City Schools will transition our indoor masking policy from “Mask Required” to “Mask Recommended”,” said Superintendent Patton.

The new “mask recommended” policy includes:

  • It is recommended that masks are worn when physical distancing cannot be maintained.
  • Restrictions on lunch visits will remain in place until further notice.
  • Masks may be required for individual classrooms, schools, or the entire school system should positivity rates increase.
  • Families should continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms at home. Do not send sick children to school. Contact your school nurse with questions concerning sickness and to report sickness.
  • Masks will continue to be required while students are transported on any school bus as required by the CDC.

For more information on masking policies at North Alabama schools and universities, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large cart captured on video in the Cross Creek Community in Madison.
Resident responds to huge cat captured on video in Madison
Christopher Henderson
Man convicted of killing 5 in New Market receives death penalty
A tractor-trailer carrying country singer Jason Aldean’s touring equipment crashed on the...
Accident involving Jason Aldean’s equipment vehicle will not impact concert
Huntsville convenience store operator convicted for failing to pay sales taxes
Morgan County deputies are conducting a manhunt on I-65.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office conducting manhunt

Latest News

Christina Nance
Woman went inside unlocked Huntsville Police van, got trapped and died
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Searching for Summer Wells: Wells family thanks community on YouTube page
Austin Wiley
Man charged with assault following fight in Hartselle, victim in coma
Hyung Jin Sean Moon
Gun-toting religious organization buys East Tennessee property