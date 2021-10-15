Athens City Schools transitioning to “mask recommended” policy

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens City Schools will transition to a “mask recommended” policy starting Monday, Oct. 18.

According to Superintendent Beth Patton, the policy change comes after a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases.

“Athens City Schools will transition our indoor masking policy from “Mask Required” to “Mask Recommended”,” said Superintendent Patton.

The new “mask recommended” policy includes:

It is recommended that masks are worn when physical distancing cannot be maintained.

Restrictions on lunch visits will remain in place until further notice.

Masks may be required for individual classrooms, schools, or the entire school system should positivity rates increase.

Families should continue to monitor for COVID-19 symptoms at home. Do not send sick children to school. Contact your school nurse with questions concerning sickness and to report sickness.

Masks will continue to be required while students are transported on any school bus as required by the CDC.

