Alabama Crimson Tide looks to bounce back after loss against Texas A&M

STARKVILLE, Ms. (WAFF) - For the first time since 2019, the Alabama Crimson Tide(5-1) is not in the top three of the AP poll. After falling to Texas A&M(3-2) last week, the team looks to get back on track against Mississippi State.

However, there is something to be mindful of. On October 2, Mississippi State defeated the aggies 26-22. So what does this mean for Alabama?

When asked about about this week’s game, Nick Saban said:

“Mississippi state really is a much, much improved team. They’re playing really well right now. Their offense is like one of the top five in the country in terms of pass offense. They throw the ball 56, 57 times a game. So this is gonna be a real challenge for our defense. Their defense is really good.”

Alabama enters the game #5 with a 5-1 record. The bulldogs enter the game 3-2 after falling to both Memphis and LSU. Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach said in this game, calmness will be the key.

“There’s sometimes a temptation to do too much. You’ve got to focus on your job and have the discipline to focus on your job and don’t try to do too much. If you try to do too much, it just devolves into street ball. You’re just calling random plays, and the guys are just trying to anticipate where the ball is going. They’re running a variety of different directions on both sides of the ball. Everybody is just guessing. It’s like when you were a kid out in the cul-de-sac or in the backyard or in the vacant lot. You try to have it a little more precise and controlled than that”, said Leach.

Kickoff for the contest is set for 6 p.m. in Starkville.

