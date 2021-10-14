Truck driver shortage impacting supply chain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Back-ups in the supply chain, empty store shelves. The writing is on the wall as we head into the holiday season.

Couple that with a shortage of truckers to get those supplies to you. One commercial driver’s license school in Lacey’s Spring is trying to put a dent in that shortage.

For the CDL Southern Training School, LLC for truck drivers in Lacey’s Spring, finding students isn’t the problem, it’s training them fast enough.

“I had a private carrier call me about a month ago say they would take 100 students. That’s students. Not experienced drivers. They needed them that bad,” said Owner, Kevon Kirkpatrick.

Kirkpatrick trains about three to five students at a time.

He says more people are turning to the career because the incentives are getting better and better.

“One company I work with will start at $70,000. That’s starting. $90,000 in your third year,” said Kirkpatrick.

And for some, it’s about a career change.

“People with master’s degrees. A doctor even one time… They are just looking for a change,” said Kirkpatrick.

To receive a commercial driver’s license, it takes 160 hours of training, that’s about 5 weeks of school.

Kirkpatrick says with the lack of current drivers on the road - we are all going to feel the affects during the holidays.

“A lot of people have to realize that all of that is done. They don’t bring it in the day before Christmas. It is being done now,” said kirkpatrick.

So if you’re in the market for a high-demand item for the holidays, get it now.

