Travel close to pre-pandemic levels; bookings at Huntsville International Airport remain high

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If you plan to fly this holiday season, you are not alone. Huntsville International Airport is running full-speed ahead, as flight bookings near pre-pandemic levels.

“I am pleased to report that traffic is picking up and looking really good at Huntsville International Airport,” said Public Relations Manager Mary Swanstrom. “We continue to recover and we are looking at 86 percent of our 2019 flights...and that was our highest year on record.”

Although the airline industry is experiencing many changes right now, Swanstrom said Huntsville International Airport is focusing on meeting the high demand in travel, as it did throughout the summer. Huntsville travelers were able to use American Airlines’ new seasonal nonstop service from Huntsville International Airport to Miami.

“We love nonstop flights and we love more air service,” Swanstrom said. “And the best way to get more air service is for our local folks to fly from their local airport. The airlines will see that -- they look at current usage as well as what their passenger potential is going to be when deciding where to put on routes.”

As you book those flights for Thanksgiving or Christmas, Swanstrom has an important reminder.

“One of the ways that we are preparing for the holiday rush is we are making sure that our parking areas and also our entryway at Glenn Hearn Blvd is in tip top shape,” Swanstrom said. “We have a huge repaving project going on right now in some of those areas. So, if you are going to travel in the next two months, expect some orange cones, expect some areas to be closed. But at least one lane of the road in and out will always be open and available.”

To keep up with the growing demand in travel, Huntsville International Airport is looking for more workers. The airport is proud that it did not lay off or furlough any employees during the pandemic but still, Swanstrom said team members are always needed.

The airport is hosting a job fair on Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s happening on the 2nd floor of the parking deck; your parking stub will be validated.

According to Swanstrom, there are a variety of positions open at the airport and within different airlines. She also said some of the companies that work with the airport, such as the Intermodal Center and Jetplex Industrial Park, will have representatives at the fair. If you can’t make the event this month, you can always job search online!

“Anyone who is looking for jobs at Huntsville Airport can go to portofhuntsville.com,” Swanstrom said. “We have a page on there called careers and current job openings are listed there. If an individual is interested in working at a ticketing counter for one of the airlines, those jobs are airline jobs so they need to go on the particular airline websites and look at there career portal as well.”

