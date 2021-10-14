Deals
Thursday Afternoon Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Your Thursday is looking calm and warm with temperatures in the 80s.

Broken sunshine paired with the 80s and humidity will make it feel a little bit more like summer than fall today, but a break is coming.

Friday looks to continue the warm and muggy trend with highs in the 80s. Showers will begin to move in by afternoon ahead of a cold front.

A few storms may fire up going into the evening and overnight hours of Saturday, but cool dry air will follow for your Saturday afternoon.

Highs for your weekend will drop dramatically with the middle to upper 60s expected for both days. A wonderful fall-like weekend is just ahead. Breezy NW winds are expected to continue throughout parts of your Saturday.

Cool stretch continues into next week with highs slowly recovering to the 70s.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Abigail Degler WAFF 48 Meteorologist
