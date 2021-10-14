A Stormy Friday night ahead!

Tomorrow will be the end of the 80s for a while around here. Unseasonably warm and muggy air will quickly be replaced with cooler and drier air early Saturday morning. As this cold front approaches Friday afternoon our winds will increase from the south at 10-20 mph with higher gusts. A few isolated showers and storms will likely fire up during the afternoon hours but the most widespread rain will happen just ahead of the front. A line of storms will move across the area Friday evening and continue east through sunrise Saturday morning. Here is the latest timing: West Alabama 8pm-11pm...Huntsville Metro area 10pm-1am... Northeast Alabama 12am-3am... Wind gusts up to 45mph will be possible with the storms. Due to recent rainfall some trees could fall with these gusts. The overall severe weather threat looks to remain to our north. Saturday will turn windy and cool. We will begin the day with wind gusts from the northwest at 20-30 mph. By the afternoon it will be sunny and windy with gusts 20-25 mph. The wind will calm down overnight into Sunday with morning lows all the way down into the lower 40s. Near normal temperatures return for all of next week.

