Resident responds to huge cat captured on video in Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Some residents said a ring doorbell camera caught a big cat in the Cross Creek Community off Balch Road.

Jennifer Chilton was inside her home on Tuesday when she said a large four-legged cat walked across her yard. She caught it all from her ring doorbell camera.

Scared and in a panic, Chilton said she called 911 and the local wildlife because she thought it looked like a mountain lion. She says local wildlife officials told her it looked like a mountain lion, and after posting this image on Facebook, many people agreed.

The photos were also shared with the Alabama Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division.

A spokesperson WAFF 48 spoke with; confirmed that the photo is a house cat and not a mountain lion or bobcat, based on its build.

As for Chilton, she said she wants to warn others to be on the lookout and stay safe.

“I just want my neighbors to be safe and for all of us to be on the lookout regardless if it’s a cat, a mountain lion, cougar, or puma. It’s just better to be on the lookout, and it’s better to protect our kids as well,” said Chilton.

WAFF 48 also reached out to the Madison County Extension Office. Agent Marcus Garner could not confirm if it’s a cat or mountain lion but did say that bobcats are common in the area.

