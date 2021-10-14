Deals
Meridianville Middle students temporarily evacuated due to classroom smoke

(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MERIDIANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Meridianville Middle School briefly evacuated students from classrooms on Thursday morning.

A Madison County Schools official confirmed a malfunctioning fan motor caused smoke to enter a classroom on October 14. An area fire department was called and the issue was deemed resolved. No damage or injuries were reported.

All students returned to class shortly after the evacuation.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

