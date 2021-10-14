Deals
Man accused of throwing paint on confederate monument arrested, charged in Lauderdale Co.

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A man is facing multiple charges after a confederate statue in The Shoals was defaced.

20-year-old Seth Jones Robinson is accused of throwing paint on the monument in front of the Lauderdale County Courthouse on Wednesday afternoon.

Paint damage can be seen in the image provided by the Shoals Insider.

According to our news partners at the Times Daily, Robinson was arrested shortly after throwing the paint on the wall. He is facing trespassing and criminal mischief charges.

