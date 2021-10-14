Lawrence County family fighting to keep man in prison

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A convicted killer from Lawrence County awaits a parole hearing soon.

Family members of the victim want him to stay in prison. It’s a mental scar that Sandra Barnes will never be able to remove.

“I can remember every little detail about that day, that’s how traumatized I was,” said Sandra Barnes.

Going through pages and pages of newspaper and tv articles of how many times Carl Darell Hutto’s parole has been denied, she still gets chills every time his parole hearing rolls around.

“Every time is parole hearing comes up I get very nervous,” said Barnes.

Carl Darell Hutto is convicted of killing his ex-wife, 34-year-old Rhonda K. Hutto in 1987. He was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole.

That summer day in July, Barnes was just 12 years old, her life could have ended that day too.

“I saw my mother and the police officer just going through the closet and I asked them ‘Mama, What are you doing?’ She says I’m helping him look for the bullets that have come in these closets and I said mama I was hiding in that closet,” said Barnes.

But 34 years later, she is still here and is still fighting to keep Rhonda’s murderer behind bars.

Hutto’s next parole hearing is in November. Barnes is petitioning to keep her cousin’s killer in prison.

“I look at my family’s safety and the whole entire communities safety because he is from this area,” said Barnes.

She is hoping with the support of the community, Hutto will stay in prison and that Rhonda will continue to rest in peace

To sign the petition, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.