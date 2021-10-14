Huntsville convenience store operator convicted for failing to pay sales taxes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Thursday the conviction of a Huntsville convenience store operator for willfully failing to pay sales taxes.

44-year-old Mehryar Nasseri, of New Market, owned and operated the Sunoco on Winchester Road. WAFF 48 is told Nasseri plead guilty this morning in Montgomery County Circuit Court.

According to the AG’s office, Nasseri admitted that he routinely underreported his convenience stores’ gross sales in order to reduce his tax bill. Under state law, businesses must report and pay sales taxes to the Alabama Department of Revenue on a monthly basis.

An investigation by the Alabama Department of Revenue revealed Nasseri underreported his sales—and reduced their tax bill—each month for a period of nearly three years, between January 2016 and December 2018, according to the AG’s office. An investigation revealed Nasseri underpaid his business sales tax by $73,499.82.

The Court imposed a reverse split sentence, with the defendants ordered to first serve a term of three years probation, followed by two years imprisonment which the Court has the discretion to suspend upon completion of probation.

The defendant also was ordered to pay full restitution as well as interest and penalties. Nasseri must pay $48,815.10 in addition to making restitution for the $73,499.82.

Attorney General Marshall commended his Special Prosecutions Division for its prosecution of this case, noting in particular Assistant Attorneys General Peggy Rossmanith and Nathan Mays. He thanked the Alabama Department of Revenue for its investigation and referral of the matter.

