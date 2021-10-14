Huntsville city council takes on infrastructure developments, redistricting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville’s city council is getting together for a meeting with a couple of big items on the agenda. Major items include two development projects and a redistricting presentation.

A partner for a potential project has an intriguing name and a lot of mystery. It’s called Project Laser.

According to the city council’s agenda, there is a “resolution authorizing the Mayor to enter into a project development agreement between the City of Huntsville and Project Laser Huntsville, LLC.” The agenda reads that it’s for “public infrastructure improvements related to a mega distribution center” in Huntsville.

It’s set to be built north of I-565 and Highway 20.

Councilmember Bill Kling would not give any details on who Project Laser is or what they want to distribute. He says they’re waiting to make an announcement until they’re done dotting their i’s and crossing their t’s.

Another item on the agenda with more information, a big road construction project. This will create a new three lane industrial access road from Highway 20 to Old Highway 20.

Councilmember Kling says this is a big step forward for a high traffic area. ”I-65 I-565. We’re basically the gateway into the city of Huntsville. And like I said, we’re expanding, we’re growing. And as part of that, we want to make sure that we’re accessible.”

He wasn’t able to give a timeline or cost for this project.

Mayor’s redistricting presentation

Districts in Huntsville are set to get redrawn very soon. At today’s city council meeting, the mayor is presenting his redistricting plan according to Councilmember Bill Kling.

Kling says councilmembers won’t be voting or approving the plan, this is just their chance to learn more and get their questions answered.

The City of Huntsville will have a major redrawing of districts this year because of all the growth in the city. But the more important thing to note here is, the growth hasn’t been even.

Some parts of Huntsville have expanded in the past decade. Others either haven’t or couldn’t, so the balance of power is not distributed equally.

One quirk of the system, the council members are on different election cycles and run in different years. It’s possible if someone gets moved to a different district, they will be voting in a different election than usual.

Here are some more details from Councilmember Bill Kling, ”If anyone from districts one and five, are relocated to districts two, three, and four, that means they will have to wait an additional two years before they’ll be able to vote in a city council or school board race, which means six years instead of the normal four.”

The mayor will present his plan at the city council meeting tonight at 5-30 p-m at City Hall.

