Hispanic Heritage Month: Florence lawyer breaking boundaries in the world of law

By DeAndria Turner
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - As we approach the end of Hispanic Latino Heritage Month, we are shining the spotlight on one Shoals lawyer who is making an impact in her community.

”I feel very much aware of the fact that there is not many of us, but I want that to change. I don’t want to be the only one,” said Ruby Villalobos Adams.

Villalobos Adams is a part of paving the way for many young men and women just like her.

“Growing up I was the first in my family to graduate college and I always used to tell people that I was going to be a lawyer,” said Villalobos Adams.

She did just that. Graduating from Cumberland School of Law in 2020.

“It’s something that I don’t take lightly,” said Villalobos Adams.

She breaking boundaries. Less than two percent of Hispanic and Latino women make up American lawyers according to NBC. In Alabama, it’s less than that.

She’s one of two Hispanic lawyers in Florence and the only Hispanic woman.

" A lot of these people are coming to me and are saying I am so happy you are in this area for this problem or this and that so it’s been nice to be able to serve where there’s a need,” said Villalobos Adams.

She and her colleagues are making sure they are not the last to make this difference

“It’s something that I want to change and I am actively working with Hispanic attorneys in this state and figuring out how we can change that. How we can encourage young, Hispanic students to go to law school,” said Villalobos Adams.

Never letting go of her roots and being persistent about her dreams, she wants you to know that you can do it too.

“Just have that confidence in yourself, you know, don’t let anyone else tell you different because once you achieve your goals, they are going to be like wow you really did it. It’s something that you’ll do for yourself but just not for yourself and people around you that will drive you and that’s what’s driven me and will continue to drive me to do it,” said Villalobos Adams.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

