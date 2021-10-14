Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Governor calls special session over redistricting

Alabama Statehouse
Alabama Statehouse(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has called another special session of the Alabama Legislature, this time to take up the issue of redistricting.

Ivey notified legislators that she’s planning to call them back to Montgomery with a formal proclamation that would start on Oct. 28.

Lawmakers are required to redraw district lines every 10 years to reflect population shifts found through the census report. This covers district maps for Congress, the Legislature and the Alabama Board of Education.

You can read the governor’s letter to lawmakers below.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has called another special session, this time to address the matter of...
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has called another special session, this time to address the matter of redistricting.(Source: Gov. Kay Ivey's office)

Ivey previously called legislators into a special session to address the state’s prison crisis, resulting in passage of a $1.3 billion prison construction package that will see the state build two new mega-prisons.

The governor can call a special session to allow legislators the ability to focus on specific pieces of legislation, as she recently did with prisons. A special session can last for no more than twelve legislative days, at a cost to the taxpayers of $400,000.

The governor’s formal proclamation will set the agenda, the only topics lawmakers can debate and vote on, unless each chamber agrees by a two-thirds vote to discuss other matters.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Large cart captured on video in the Cross Creek Community in Madison.
Resident responds to huge cat captured on video in Madison
Morgan County deputies are conducting a manhunt on I-65.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office conducting manhunt
One person was killed in a wreck on Steger Rd. in Madison County.
Wreck claims the life of one in Madison County
Fire at Kohler Co. in Huntsville
Multiple crews respond to fire at Kohler Co. in Huntsville
Ja'Maiya Billings, Jamison Wood, Sonya Wood
3 arrested on drug charges in Decatur

Latest News

Brock Colvin announces he is running for the 26th district of the Alabama House of...
Marshall County man announces his run for the State House
Lawmakers approve bill to build new prisons
Lawmakers approve bill to build new prisons
The Alabama House of Representatives has voted to pass HB4 in a special session. This deals...
House votes to use COVID money on phased Alabama prison project
Alabama's current House and Senate districts were created in 2017.
Lawsuit: Alabama congressional map ‘racially gerrymandered’