Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Father charged in death of woman shot by toddler while on Zoom call

Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm....
Veondre Avery, 22, is charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm. Police say his 2-year-old son found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack and fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.(Source: Seminole County Sheriff’s Office via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. (AP) - Police in central Florida have arrested the 22-year-old father of a toddler who fatally shot his mother while she was on a Zoom call for work.

Police say the 2-year-old found a loaded handgun in his “Paw Patrol” backpack.

Veondre Avery was arrested Tuesday and charged with negligent manslaughter and unsafe storage of a firearm.

Altamonte Springs police say the little boy fired a single shot on Aug. 11 that hit his mother, Shamaya Lynn, in the head. A co-worker on the Zoom call and Avery both dialed 911 for help.

The Seminole County State Attorney’s Office said Avery is being held without bond.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Christina Nance
Family wants surveillance video after woman found dead in police van
A prayer vigil was held on Aug. 13, 2021 for the family of Tate Buening.
Mother of Tate Buening files lawsuit against ex-husband’s estate
One person was killed in a wreck on Steger Rd. in Madison County.
Wreck claims the life of one in Madison County
Morgan County deputies are conducting a manhunt on I-65.
Morgan County Sheriff’s Office conducting manhunt

Latest News

Lawyer gives back to Hispanic community
Hispanic Heritage Month: Florence lawyer breaking boundaries in the world of law
Large cart captured on video in the Cross Creek Community in Madison.
Resident responds to huge cat captured on video in Madison
Family of murder victim frustrated with trial backlog
Families of murder victims frustrated over backlog in trials
Family fighting to keep man in prison
Lawrence County family fighting to keep man in prison