Elkmont teen accused of murder in court for first time since April

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Limestone County murder trial will likely not be starting on November 1 as originally planned.

Elkmont teen Mason Sisk is accused of killing his three younger siblings, father, and stepmother in their Elkmont home two years ago. On Thursday morning, he appeared in court for the first time since pleading not guilty back in April.

He was only fourteen at the time of the murders. Sisk faces multiple counts of capital murder.

He remains in the Limestone County Jail with no bond.

Sisk’s attorney Michael Sizemore says the case is will likely be continued until 2022.

