Crime of the Week: The jewelry store snatcher

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Crime Stoppers have 250,000 reasons to find an accused thief! If you can spot a jewelry store snatcher, you have the chance to earn a four-figure reward.

Police say a man walked into the Meyer and Lee jewelry store in Huntsville on Oct. 8 and asked to look at engagement rings. When the clerk turned her back, he reached across the counter and grabbed a ring holder which contained 6 rings, worth $250,000!

Video surveillance shows the man, wearing a purple shirt and yellow hat, entering and leaving the store. Do you recognize the guy pictured in the video? Police also have a video of the getaway car that was waiting for him. It’s a dark-colored small sedan.

Seth Joseph Doyal is wanted for Theft of Property. He’s accused of using Facebook Marketplace to steal cars after offering to perform mechanic work.

Police tell us that Tessa Genevaw Pearl, told unsuspecting victims the same lie about fixing their cars, before just taking them. She’s also facing a Theft of Property charge.

Frederick Levon Burkfield did help investigators with one piece of evidence as they try to arrest him on a Burglary charge. Officers tell us, Burkfield left blood behind after burglarizing a local T-Mobile store.

Mercedes Tesheal Stewart needs to drive herself to the police station so she can turn herself in, on a charge of Theft by Deception. The Crime Stoppers say, she recruited people to deposit stolen/bogus checks and then she received back a portion of the illegal cash.

If some extra cash, up to $1,000 sounds good to you, share any tips you have with Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers. Call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your info.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.