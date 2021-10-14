Another warm summer-like day with highs in the mid-80s!

Happy Thursday! It is another warm & muggy start today, but if you’re a fall weather fan I have good news…

Temperatures are once again above normal this morning. We are waking up in the mid to high 60s across the Valley with some areas of fog again this morning. Passing clouds will remain with us for a majority of the day today, but, similar to yesterday, we will see some peeks of sunshine trough the middle of the day. Humidity this afternoon will make things feel a little more uncomfortable, taking our high temperatures in the mid-80s and making them feel more like 90-degrees. This warmth and humidity will carry on into tomorrow as well but there will be a big change late tomorrow evening.

A strong fall cold front will swoop into the Valley late Friday, and overnight into Saturday, ushering in major changes to the Valley. Before the front arrives, it will be warm, humid, and breezy for most of the day on Friday. Gusts from the south may reach up to 25 mph. The first impact that we will see from the front is a line of showers and storms late in the day Friday. These showers and storms will bring some stronger gusts of wind, periods of heavy rainfall, and a few bolts of lightning and rumbles of thunder. The showers and storms will likely move into the Shoals after 7pm and will move through the Valley overnight. Most of the rain should wrap up by mid-morning Saturday and from there we will see impact number 2. The cold. Cold may be relative, but we will see a temperature drop of nearly 40-degrees from midday Friday through Sunday morning. Afternoon temperatures on Saturday and Sunday will both be in the mid to upper 60s while overnight temperatures dip into the 40s! You’ll definitely be breaking out the sweater with this weather!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

