2 Tennessee Valley military heroes receive a free home

By Nolan Crane
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday night, two wounded warriors from the Tennessee Valley had their lives changed forever.

It’s all thanks to country music legend Lee Greenwood, Breland Companies, and the non-profit organization Helping A Hero.

Staff Sergeant Michael Brown, a Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient is one of the two men who will receive keys to a new home here in the Tennessee Valley.

The announcement was made during the Lee Greenwood tribute concert at the VBC.

“It was overwhelming to say the least, to be put down on the stage and to be selected to go backstage and brought on stage with Lee Greenwood and Paula Deen, the Breland Family Homes and to get that gift was an absolute honor and still a shock for us,” said Sgt. Michael Brown.

Sgt. Brown, an amputee, lost his foot and part of his leg while serving in Iraq.

“While in country, I had a terrorist throw a Russian made grenade at my vehicle which resulted in the loss of my left foot, right above my ankle,” said Sgt. Brown.

Sgt. Brown isn’t the only wounded warrior receiving a home.

During the concert, it was also announced Retired Army Sergeant First Class Scott Barkalow will also receive a free home built by Breland Company.

“Both had bronze stars, both had purple hearts, one served in Iraq, one served in Afghanistan, they both needed a home, they both lost a leg,” said Helping A Hero Chairman Emeritus Meredith Iler.

“Currently the house I live in, is not handicapped assessable. I have narrow hallways, I have a master bathroom and master closet that I can’t get into walking. I have to turn sideways to get into them,” said Sgt. Brown.

The location for the homes have not been announced, but a ground breaking ceremony will be next month.

