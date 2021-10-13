Deals
Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT
Calm and Cloudy across the Valley this afternoon with temperatures continuing in the 80s. We will have some breakage in clouds today, but expect them to linger into the evening hours.

Calm and uneventful evening expected tonight with lows dipping into the lower to middle 60s.

Consistent through Thursday evening with changes to come Friday. A frontal system will pass through bringing rain… and more importantly… COOLER temperatures. From the 80s to the 60s for highs in just a day.

Following Friday and into your weekend we will see the cool trend continue with temperatures remaining in the 60s and 70s for the following week.

Rain chances will move back in by the end of the next 10 days.

