Two men arrested on assault charges following stabbing incident in Decatur

Stanley Jeremy Grier (Left) , Daren Jamahl Smith (Right)
Stanley Jeremy Grier (Left) , Daren Jamahl Smith (Right)(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police Department arrested two men on assault charges following a stabbing incident at Parkway Hospital on Oct. 4.

Officers made contact with a victim who was suffering injuries to his head and ankle. According to police, the victim said they was riding in a car with the two men when he got into an argument with the passenger, who has been identified as 27-year-old Darren Jamahl Smith, of Decatur.

Smith turned around and stabbed the victim in the head multiple times, according to police. The victim said they were able to roll out of the car to escape.

38-year-old Stanley Jeremy Grier, of Decatur, then put the vehicle in reverse and ran over the victim’s ankle and hip. A citizen located the victim and drove them to the hospital for treatment where they were later treated.

On Oct. 4 a warrant for Smith was obtained for second-degree assault. Smith was located and arrested on Oct. 5. Smith was out on bond at the time of his arrest, according to DPD. He was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $80,000 bond.

A warrant for second-degree assault was also obtained on Grier Oct. 13. He was arrested on the same date and transported to the Morgan County Correctional Facility in lieu of a $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

