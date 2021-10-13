‘Resilient and Ready’, U.S. Navy celebrates 246 years

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On October 13, 1775, a resolution of the Continental Congress created what we now know as the United States Navy. The new group was outfitted with a “swift sailing vessel, to carry 10 carriage guns and a proportionate number of swivels, with 80 men, be fitted, with all possible despatch, for a cruise of three months”.

After the American War of Independence, the U.S. Constitution empowered the new Congress “to provide and maintain a navy”. Acting on this authority, Congress officially established the Department of the Navy on April 30, 1789.

In 1972, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Elmo R. Zumwalt authorized official recognition of October 13th as the birthday of the U.S. Navy. Since then, each CNO has encouraged a Navy-wide celebration of this occasion “to enhance a greater appreciation of our Navy heritage, and to provide a positive influence toward pride and professionalism in the naval service”.

Now more than 200 years later, the U.S. Navy is the strongest and largest navy in the world. The branch has more than 450 vessels and more than 340,000 active personnel.

October 13, 2021, marks the U.S. Navy’s 246th birthday. The central theme of this year’s birthday and heritage week is “Resilient and Ready”, which speaks to the Navy’s history of being able to shake off disaster, according to the branch’s website.

