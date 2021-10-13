New Hope man arrested for impersonating officer

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Guntersville Police DEpartment says it arrested a man for impersonating a police officer on October seventh.

Officers said that 33-year-old Leonard Ray Clark of New Hope replaced his vehicle’s hazard lights with clear LED bulbs. He used his vehicle’s modification to pull over a woman on October seventh. After Clark stopped the woman, he claimed to be an officer and tried to remove the victim’s keys from her vehicle’s ignition.

When officers arrived, they said Clark told them he was an undercover U.S. Marshal officer.

Clark was arrested for impersonating a peace officer and was transferred to the Marshall County jail on a $20,000 bond. He was released two days later on October ninth.

