HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple fire and rescue crews are responding to a structure fire at a Huntsville business.

Crews responded to the scene of the fire at Kohler Co. on Cochran Road around 4:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story, when we learn more we will make sure to let you know.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.