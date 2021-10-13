Morgan County Sheriff’s Office conducting manhunt

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has said a manhunt is underway in Morgan County.

According to the sheriff’s office’s official Twitter account, deputies and officers with the Falkville Police Department were assisting with a pursuit on I-65 in Cullman County. The vehicle failed to stop when deputies attempted a traffic stop but eventually stopped near exit 322 in Falkville and the individual ran into a wooded area between I-65 and Douglas Rd. and Piney Grove Rd.

Authorities say the person is a Black male wearing a white shirt and black pants. If anyone in the area has information they are encouraged to contact the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 350-4613.

[Update] search continues Deputies and Falkville Police Department are assisting with a pursuit from Cullman County.... Posted by Morgan County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 13, 2021

This is a developing story, when we learn more we will be sure to update you.

