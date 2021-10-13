Mild temps overnight; Waiting on the Fall cold front

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - After clearing out earlier this afternoon more clouds will push in during the overnight hours keeping temps very warm for this time of year, lows will only drop into the middle 60s with a light breeze preventing any widespread fog development.

Wednesday looks to be warmer with temps reaching the middle to upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. Cloud cover will increase by Thursday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front with temps staying well above average in the middle 80s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms arriving late Friday night ahead of the cold front.

The cold front will move through on Saturday bringing scattered coverage of rain showers and thunderstorms for the early morning hours with rapidly clearing skies and cooler air surging in for the afternoon. Temps will fall quickly as skies clear Saturday night with lows dropping into the upper 40s by daybreak Sunday! Sunday looks sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s... a taste of Fall!

