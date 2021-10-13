Deals
Man arrested on drug charges in Decatur

Marcus Cortez McDay
Marcus Cortez McDay(Decatur Police Department)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on drug charges after police executed a search warrant at his home on Oct. 8.

According to the Decatur Police Department, investigators and patrol officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500-block of 14th Avenue NW in reference to possible drug activity.

Investigators made contact with the homeowner, who police identified as 41-year-old Marcus Cortez McDay, of Decatur. During the search, investigators located cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

McDay was arrested and taken into custody for unlawful possession of a controlled substance - cocaine, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported and booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $1,600 bond.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

