Man arrested on drug charges in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A Decatur man was arrested on drug charges after police executed a search warrant at his home on Oct. 8.

According to the Decatur Police Department, investigators and patrol officers executed a search warrant at a residence in the 500-block of 14th Avenue NW in reference to possible drug activity.

Investigators made contact with the homeowner, who police identified as 41-year-old Marcus Cortez McDay, of Decatur. During the search, investigators located cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

McDay was arrested and taken into custody for unlawful possession of a controlled substance - cocaine, second-degree possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported and booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $1,600 bond.

