Madison County wreck kills one

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI has confirmed that one person was killed in a wreck on Wednesday afternoon.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the wreck happened on Steger Rd.

Deputies say that the investigation into the wreck could be lengthy and drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route.

This is a developing story, we will make sure to update you when we know more.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.