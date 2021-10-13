Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Madison County wreck kills one

(WALB)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - HEMSI has confirmed that one person was killed in a wreck on Wednesday afternoon.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says the wreck happened on Steger Rd.

Deputies say that the investigation into the wreck could be lengthy and drivers are encouraged to use an alternative route.

This is a developing story, we will make sure to update you when we know more.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Christina Nance
Family wants surveillance video after woman found dead in police van
Christina Green working at Animal Tracks Veterinary Hospital in Decatur.
Family remembers woman killed while trying to save a stray dog in Albertville
A prayer vigil was held on Aug. 13, 2021 for the family of Tate Buening.
Mother of Tate Buening files lawsuit against ex-husband’s estate
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young

Latest News

Kino Roper
Authorities arrest scam suspect preying on the elderly
Huntsville city and health leaders issue COVID-19 update
Huntsville and Madison County officials update the latest on COVID-19
Huntsville COVID-19 community update
Leonard Clark was arrested by Guntersville Police for impersonating a peace officer on October...
New Hope man arrested for impersonating officer