Lee Greenwood partners with Breland Homes, Helping a Hero Program to award new homes to Veterans

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City’s patriotism is on full display Tuesday night. There were several music stars out at the VBC for Lee Greenwood’s All-Star tribute concert.

But the country music concert was not just about the music. Greenwood partnered with Breland Homes and the Helping a Hero Program to provide homes to disabled veterans.

Two of those deserving veterans heard the good news tonight. Helping a Hero builds adapted homes for severely wounded warriors and has awarded over 100 homes in 23 states.

Staff Sergeant Michael Brown and Retired Army Sergeant First Class Scott Barkalow were two recipients of the two homes that will be funded and built by Breland homes.

Meredith Iler, Founder of the Helping a Hero Home Program said the first Veteran gifted a home during tonight’s concert was SSG Michael Brown. In 2007, his Military Police unit was deployed to Mosul, Iraq, where they trained the local Iraqi police. He was hit by a grenade and the shape charge burned through the truck’s armor and completely severed his left foot above the ankle and he ultimately lost his leg.

The second Veteran who was gifted a home tonight was Retired Army Sergeant First Class Scott Barkalow. Barkalow was a member of the Decatur, Alabama- based Guard unit, and was part of a self-contained team of 12 sent into Afghanistan to do reconnaissance work, guerrilla warfare and other high-risk operations.

Breland homes will be footing the bill for these homes and construction is expected to start in November.

More than 6,500 fans packed into the arena, filling all of the seats. The concert was completely sold out. Barkalow’s truck ran over a land mine, and his right leg was blown off. He has undergone over a dozen surgeries, fought infections and now wears a prosthetic.

“These heroes will receive a custom adapted Breland home that will have wider doors, a roll-in shower, roll-under sinks, and other safety features to make daily independence possible,” said Iler.

Lee Greenwood, the country music legend and the man best known for his hit song “God Bless the USA,” chose the Rocket City for this big celebration and concert because of our military contributions and NASA.

“We knew it was a really big deal when they announced it, for a show of this caliber to be in Huntsville, and not to be in Nashville, where you would typically see something like this. Now we are seeing the effects even bigger than we thought,” said Samantha Nielsen.

Despite having a tour bus in front of the VBC, tonight’s concert was not a tour. It was a one-and-done event featuring dozens of artists paying tribute to Greenwood, who’s celebrating his 40-year music career.

Fans say this concert is bringing people together, not just the who’s who of talent, but Americans across the Tennessee Valley.

“I’m 100 percent American as you can see. I’ve been in the military for 38 years on and off. We’re just glad to be here to let everyone know that this is our country,” said veteran from Huntsville Darrell Bright.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.