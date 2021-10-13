Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Lee Greenwood partners with Breland Homes, Helping a Hero Program to award new homes to Veterans

All-Start Tribute held at Von Braun Center
SSG Michael Brown, USA
SSG Michael Brown, USA(Helping a Hero Home)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Rocket City’s patriotism is on full display Tuesday night. There were several music stars out at the VBC for Lee Greenwood’s All-Star tribute concert.

But the country music concert was not just about the music. Greenwood partnered with Breland Homes and the Helping a Hero Program to provide homes to disabled veterans.

Two of those deserving veterans heard the good news tonight. Helping a Hero builds adapted homes for severely wounded warriors and has awarded over 100 homes in 23 states.

Staff Sergeant Michael Brown and Retired Army Sergeant First Class Scott Barkalow were two recipients of the two homes that will be funded and built by Breland homes.

Meredith Iler, Founder of the Helping a Hero Home Program said the first Veteran gifted a home during tonight’s concert was SSG Michael Brown. In 2007, his Military Police unit was deployed to Mosul, Iraq, where they trained the local Iraqi police. He was hit by a grenade and the shape charge burned through the truck’s armor and completely severed his left foot above the ankle and he ultimately lost his leg.

The second Veteran who was gifted a home tonight was Retired Army Sergeant First Class Scott Barkalow. Barkalow was a member of the Decatur, Alabama- based Guard unit, and was part of a self-contained team of 12 sent into Afghanistan to do reconnaissance work, guerrilla warfare and other high-risk operations.

Breland homes will be footing the bill for these homes and construction is expected to start in November.

More than 6,500 fans packed into the arena, filling all of the seats. The concert was completely sold out. Barkalow’s truck ran over a land mine, and his right leg was blown off. He has undergone over a dozen surgeries, fought infections and now wears a prosthetic.

“These heroes will receive a custom adapted Breland home that will have wider doors, a roll-in shower, roll-under sinks, and other safety features to make daily independence possible,” said Iler.

Lee Greenwood, the country music legend and the man best known for his hit song “God Bless the USA,” chose the Rocket City for this big celebration and concert because of our military contributions and NASA.

“We knew it was a really big deal when they announced it, for a show of this caliber to be in Huntsville, and not to be in Nashville, where you would typically see something like this. Now we are seeing the effects even bigger than we thought,” said Samantha Nielsen.

Despite having a tour bus in front of the VBC, tonight’s concert was not a tour. It was a one-and-done event featuring dozens of artists paying tribute to Greenwood, who’s celebrating his 40-year music career.

Fans say this concert is bringing people together, not just the who’s who of talent, but Americans across the Tennessee Valley.

“I’m 100 percent American as you can see. I’ve been in the military for 38 years on and off. We’re just glad to be here to let everyone know that this is our country,” said veteran from Huntsville Darrell Bright.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Police are searching for McCobbie to speak to him about a shooting that left one dead in...
Police identify victim killed in Huntsville shooting
Christina Nance
Family wants surveillance video after woman found dead in police van

Latest News

Next Weathermaker this weekend.
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
Mild temps overnight; Waiting on the Fall cold front
New expansion building inside the Jackson County Heritage Center.
Jackson County Heritage House to host open house for new museum
Kevon Yenovi Williams
Guntersville Taco Bell shooting suspect claims self-defense