Jackson County Heritage House to host open house for new museum

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - A historic place in Scottsboro may look a little different now that renovations are done.

The Jackson County Heritage Center has been a special place for many residents since the 1900s. Families and tourists get to learn about the history of ancestors, leaders and explore unique artifacts.

But over the past year, Museum Director Jennifer Petty has been raising funds to preserve the history and build a new exhibit museum.

“We get a lot of out-of-town visitors to the heritage center, and having this new center they will get to see a lot more about Jackson County and the City of Scottsboro. People are getting out more and exploring their history here, and it more so there is more publicity out there now on the heritage center,” said Petty.

The new space will be handicap accessible, include more display cases, and will serve as a lecture hall. The city issued a $500,000 bond, donors and board members raised $180,000.

The open house will be held on Sunday, October 17, at the Jackson County Heritage Center from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.