Huntsville holds star-studded Lee Greenwood tribute concert

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A star-studded concert right here in the Rocket City! The Von Braun Center is holding its Lee Greenwood All-Star tribute concert. Over 40 country music stars walked a red carpet and performed.

One house will be gifted to a wounded veteran the night of the concert! Of course, Huntsville was chosen for this considering the strong military and veteran connection.

Three networks are picking this event up for a 1-hour special, and this concert is the third-largest concert in VBC history. Some of the huge names here tonight are of course Lee Greenwood himself, Gavin Degraw, the Oak Ridge Boys, Lee Brice, Jeff Carson, and so many more. Carson says he’s never seen so many artists in one place in his life!

Country singer Rhonda Vincent says she’s excited to be in Huntsville, all for a great reason.

”My grandfather served in WWII, we always love to honor the veterans and how very special the wonderful things they’re providing and we can’t say thank you enough. I wrote a song called ‘God bless the soldier’ and it goes for all branches of the military, so we thank you for your service and thank you to the folks here, everyone who’s joining together to help our veterans tonight,” said Vincent.

Country singer T. Graham Brown is happy to be in North Alabama and is no stranger to the music industry here.

”I love Huntsville! I do a lot of work in Alabama, I just cut a soul record in Muscle Shoals. I cut my first few albums in Muscle Shoals so I’m familiar with the music scene in Alabama and Huntsville’s great man! It’s clean, it’s great, it’s a beautiful place,” said Brown.

The concert was sold out and held almost 7,000 people.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.