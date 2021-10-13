Huntsville COVID-19 community update

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Wednesday, city and health leaders in Huntsville will hold a COVID-19 community briefing.

The briefing will begin at noon at Huntsville City Hall. Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will be joined by Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz and UAB Huntsville Regional Medical Campus Dean Dr. Roger Smalligan.

WAFF 48 News will offer a live stream of the event in the video above and also on the official 48 Facebook page when the event begins at 12:00 p.m.

