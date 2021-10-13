Deals
Guntersville Taco Bell shooting suspect claims self-defense

Kevon Yenovi Williams
Kevon Yenovi Williams(Marshall County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelsey Duncan
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A double homicide suspect in connection to the Guntersville Taco Bell shooting is now claiming self-defense.

According to court documents, 24-year-old Kevon Williams is claiming self-defense after he allegedly shot and killed 19-year-old Elias Gaspar Escobar Lopez and a 17-year-old juvenile.

Williams was charged with capital murder and is currently being held in the Marshall County Jail with no bond. However, he filed a motion requesting the court grant him bond on Oct. 6.

The documents state, Williams’ mother, sister and girlfriend rely heavily on his financial provision. Williams hearing is set for Oct. 20 in the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville.

Court documents also state Williams has no history of violent offenses and does not pose any threat of harm to the community. Williams’ name has been spelled differently in some documents.

