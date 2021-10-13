Fog for some this morning with sunshine & heat the rest of the week

Happy Wednesday! Another warm and muggy start to the day today and it will stay this way all week.

It is mostly cloudy to start off our Wednesday, but we are dry. Temperatures are once again warm with the mid to upper 60s. Where we are seeing clearer skies we have a better shot at seeing some patchy fog. Wind is light to start the day but as we move into the afternoon it will be back from the south at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm today, climbing into the low to mid 80s with higher humidity. Throughout the day it will stay partly cloudy with some sunshine mixed with clouds. Overall, it will feel more like mid-September.

Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday with more warmth and humidity. High temperatures will be into the mid-80s but combined with the humidity it will feel more like 90-degrees! The warmth and humidity will continue into Friday ahead of a cold front which will bring some changes for your weekend. That front will bring showers for late Friday and early parts of the day on Saturday. This will also drive in some cooler and drier air to close out the weekend. We will really feel the impacts on Sunday with temperatures staying in the upper 60s and low 70s! The start to next week looks to stay dry and cool with temperatures in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine! Morning temperatures will likely be into the mid to upper 40s!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

