Fall cold front heading to the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for this evening with temps staying very mild in the middle 60s, the clouds and a light breeze should prevent any widespread fog development.

Cloud cover will increase by Thursday afternoon ahead of an approaching cold front with temps staying well above average in the middle 80s. Friday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms arriving late Friday night ahead of the cold front. Winds will pick up on Friday into Saturday morning with gusts over 20 miles per hour.

The cold front will move through on Saturday bringing scattered coverage of rain showers and thunderstorms for the early morning hours with rapidly clearing skies and cooler air surging in for the afternoon. Temps will fall quickly as skies clear Saturday night with lows dropping into the upper 40s by daybreak Sunday!

Sunday looks sunny and cooler with highs in the upper 60s... a taste of Fall! Next week is trending sunny and dry for the early part of the week

