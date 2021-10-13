Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

California mom allegedly hosted teen sex, drinking parties

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California mother faces 39 charges alleging that she hosted alcohol-filled parties for her teenage son and his friends at her home and other places and encouraged them to drink heavily and engage in sex acts with intoxicated girls, some of them non-consensual.

California prosecutors say 47-year-old Shannon Marie O’Connor was arrested Saturday in Ada County, Idaho, where she now lives, and is awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County.

She faces 39 criminal charges, including misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and child molestation and providing alcohol to minors.

It wasn’t immediately known if O’Connor has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Christina Nance
Family wants surveillance video after woman found dead in police van
A prayer vigil was held on Aug. 13, 2021 for the family of Tate Buening.
Mother of Tate Buening files lawsuit against ex-husband’s estate
Christina Green working at Animal Tracks Veterinary Hospital in Decatur.
Family remembers woman killed while trying to save a stray dog in Albertville
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young

Latest News

Blue Origin passengers go weightless
Blue Origin passengers go weightless
Browen Conner and Coti Conner
Chattanooga two-week-old subject of AMBER Alert
Multiple crews respond to fire at Kohler Co. in Huntsville
Shatner, Blue Origin crew complete historic space trip
Shatner, Blue Origin crew complete historic space trip
The Capitol is seen at dawn as a consequential week begins in Washington for President Joe...
Jan. 6 committee subpoenas former Justice Dept. lawyer