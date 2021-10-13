Bessemer PD still searching for woman who has been missing for months
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are search for a missing Bessemer woman, according to a post they made on Facebook.
Monisha Denise Harrell, 36, was reported missing by her family months ago. Police are still searching and they made the following post Tuesday.
If anyone has additional information, please contact Det. McCay with Bessemer Police Dept. at (205) 565-1320.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.