Bessemer PD still searching for woman who has been missing for months

Missing Bessemer woman
Missing Bessemer woman(Bessemer Police Department via Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are search for a missing Bessemer woman, according to a post they made on Facebook.

Monisha Denise Harrell, 36, was reported missing by her family months ago. Police are still searching and they made the following post Tuesday.

There still has been no contact with Monisha Denise Harrell, a 36 year old female, who was reported missing by family....

Posted by Bessemer Police Department on Tuesday, October 12, 2021

If anyone has additional information, please contact Det. McCay with Bessemer Police Dept. at (205) 565-1320.

