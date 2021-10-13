Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Authorities arrest scam suspect preying on the elderly

Kino Roper
Kino Roper(Madison County Sheriff's Office)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man suspected of using scams to prey on elderly victims.

Kino Deandre Roper, 26, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies on October 10th, according to the sheriff’s office. The department also says another suspect, 30-year-old Christopher Roper, is wanted in connection with these alleged scams. Roper is in the Madison County Jail on a $90,000 bond.

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said these scams have hurt many citizens financially devastated.

“We take crimes against the elderly serious here in Madison County. These scams have left citizens financially and emotionally devastated and we are committed to investigating, locating, and prosecuting those individuals who take part in such schemes that target and prey on our elderly,” Turner said.

Authorities say the investigation revealed calls originating from someone claiming to be a lawyer representing a family member who is in need of money for bail or legal fees. These callers tend to be very persuasive and can sometimes tell you a legal gag order is in place and not to contact anyone else about the incident, according to the sheriff’s office. They will often request a large amount of money and say they will send you someone to your home to collect it. Investigators say that oftentimes, they will call again saying the gag order was violated and that more money is needed.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, Secret Service, Athens Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Police Department, Homewood Police Department, and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam or a similar one, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency and report it.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Christina Nance
Family wants surveillance video after woman found dead in police van
Christina Green working at Animal Tracks Veterinary Hospital in Decatur.
Family remembers woman killed while trying to save a stray dog in Albertville
A prayer vigil was held on Aug. 13, 2021 for the family of Tate Buening.
Mother of Tate Buening files lawsuit against ex-husband’s estate
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young

Latest News

Madison County wreck kills one
Huntsville city and health leaders issue COVID-19 update
Huntsville and Madison County officials update the latest on COVID-19
Huntsville COVID-19 community update
Leonard Clark was arrested by Guntersville Police for impersonating a peace officer on October...
New Hope man arrested for impersonating officer