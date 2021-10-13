Authorities arrest scam suspect preying on the elderly

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it has arrested a man suspected of using scams to prey on elderly victims.

Kino Deandre Roper, 26, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies on October 10th, according to the sheriff’s office. The department also says another suspect, 30-year-old Christopher Roper, is wanted in connection with these alleged scams. Roper is in the Madison County Jail on a $90,000 bond.

Madison County Sheriff Kevin Turner said these scams have hurt many citizens financially devastated.

“We take crimes against the elderly serious here in Madison County. These scams have left citizens financially and emotionally devastated and we are committed to investigating, locating, and prosecuting those individuals who take part in such schemes that target and prey on our elderly,” Turner said.

Authorities say the investigation revealed calls originating from someone claiming to be a lawyer representing a family member who is in need of money for bail or legal fees. These callers tend to be very persuasive and can sometimes tell you a legal gag order is in place and not to contact anyone else about the incident, according to the sheriff’s office. They will often request a large amount of money and say they will send you someone to your home to collect it. Investigators say that oftentimes, they will call again saying the gag order was violated and that more money is needed.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, Secret Service, Athens Police Department, Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Huntsville Police Department, Homewood Police Department, and the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam or a similar one, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement agency and report it.

