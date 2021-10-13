3 arrested on drug charges in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested on drug charges in Decatur on Tuesday.

According to the Decatur Police Department, investigators with the Decatur Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant in the 1500-block of Berkley Street SW in reference to possible drug activity occurring at a residence.

Investigators made contact with 18-year-old Jamison Makel Wood, of Decatur, and 18-year-old Ja’maiya Zhane Billings, of Decatur. WAFF is told investigators found Xanax, liquid THC cartridges, drug paraphernalia and two loaded firearms.

Police charged Wood with second-degree possession of marijuana, illegal possession of prescription drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of synthetic urine. Wood was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $1,200 bond.

Billings was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. She was booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $300 bond.

Police say the homeowner, 50-year-old Sonya Deshawn Wood, of Decatur, arrived at the scene and was subsequently charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was also booked into the Morgan County Correctional Facility on a $1,000 bond.

