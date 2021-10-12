Wounded K9 officer released from the ICU after nine days

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WAFF) - A K9 officer, who was shot in the line of duty, thankfully survived his injuries after he was shot in the line of duty.

Joker works for the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee. On September 22nd at 1:40 a.m., Joker was shot after responding to an auto burglary at an apartment complex. As law enforcement found the stolen vehicle, Joker was released by his handler. After he found the suspect, Joker was shot multiple times, according to the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office. The gunshots were heard by deputies and they found him in a thickly wooded area.

Joker was rushed to the Animal Emergency and Speciality Center in Chattanooga. While the situation seemed bleak to many, hospital staff said Joker was responding well to the treatment.

“He is an extremely strong patient who is being incredibly tolerant with his doctors and nurses,” according to his medical summary.

Several days later, Joker was still in serious condition and deputies worried his condition could worsen but on September 28th, Joker got to have his first day outside in almost a week.

Deputies said Joker needs to rest for at least five to 12 weeks, had to go home with a feeding tube and would have to be reevaluated to see if he is a viable candidate for jaw reconstructive surgery.

UPDATE ON K9 JOKER AS OF SEPTEMBER 28, 2021: Today, K9 Joker successfully underwent an MRI & CT Scan. Due to the test... Posted by Bradley County Sheriff's Office TN on Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Finally, after nine days of intensive care, Joker was released from the hospital. The officer was able to walk out on his own but hospital staff said he still has a long way to go but he will be able to recover at home. Deputies say that every day he is showing signs of improvement.

Joker, a local K9 Officer and hero with the Bradley County Sheriff's Office TN, was tragically shot in the line of duty... Posted by Animal Emergency & Specialty Center of Chattanooga on Tuesday, October 5, 2021

The family has set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with Joker’s medical and aftercare bills. It has already raised more than $6,000. If you would like to donate, you can visit the website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.