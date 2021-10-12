Tennessee Valley farmers impacted by last week’s rain, flooding

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Most of the time, rain for farmers is a good thing, but too much can cause problems and trickle down to the consumer.

Last week’s heavy rain and flooding, soaked crops and brought some Alabama farms to a grinding halt.

Farmer Rex Vaughn says he had to wait about a week for his crops to dry out before he could get to work. He says last week’s rain, hurt his wallet, but it won’t necessarily hurt yours because the rain only impacted our area.

These golden kernels being harvested is farmer Rex Vaughn’s livelihood.

He hopes the recent rain doesn’t have a huge impact on the quality of the corn.

“Not getting to harvest corn last week, you run the risks of your grades, your test weights going down, which will cost you money, so you hope you don’t have a lot of that,” said Rex Vaughn.

Farmers across the Tennessee Valley have been waiting for their fields to dry, so they can get to work. But some crops, like cotton, will take a lot longer to harvest compared to corn.

“The recent rains we’ve had has really been a problem for cotton growers. It’s delayed the crop in a number of ways like a lot of boll rot, that’s taken place in these fields,” says Vaughn.

Farmers say they don’t know when it will be ready to harvest causing them major setbacks.

“It’s probably going to push the cotton harvest way into November, possibly December. This time of year you don’t get very many dry weeks in the fall, so we’re getting pressed for time if you’re a cotton grower,” said Vaughn.

The owner of this farm behind who you just heard from, says since the flooding was isolated to our area, farmers in other states should be able to make up the shortage so you at home don’t have to pay for cotton products or other crops.

