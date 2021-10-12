Deals
Scattered showers early today with clearing and warmth the rest of the week

Showers early this morning
Showers early this morning
By Brandon Spinner
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 2:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Happy Tuesday! The cold front moved in late yesterday and has some lingering showers here to start your day.

Scattered showers will be on and off through the morning today, but as we move into the afternoon they will begin to clear out. From there, the clouds will start to thin as the cold front retreats to the north. That will allow for more warmth this afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low 80s. Humidity should remain high today, and pretty much the rest of the week, making it feel more “summer-like.” Overnight skies should clear out a bit and then we will see nothing but sunshine until the end of the week.

Highs should remain in the mid-80s for the middle of the week, but with the added humidity it will feel more like the upper 80s, possibly the 90s! Sunshine for Wednesday and Thursday, but a cold front should start to slide in for the end of the day Friday. This will bring some changes for your weekend. That front will bring showers for the day on Saturday and drive in some cooler and drier air. We will really feel the impacts on Sunday with temperatures staying in the upper 60s and low 70s! The start to next week looks to stay dry and cool with temperatures in the low 70s and plenty of sunshine!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

