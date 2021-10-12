Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Parents speak after accusing Walgreens of administering COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots

By Jill Lyman, Tanner Holbrook and Gray News Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A family is speaking for the first time after accusing pharmacy giant Walgreens of giving them COVID-19 vaccines instead of flu shots.

Alexandria and Joshua Price told WFIE they were accidentally given the Pfizer vaccines along with their 4-year-old and 5-year-old children.

“Walgreens called me to say there was a mix-up. We did not receive the flu shot,” Alexandra Price said. “And I’m like, ‘Well, what did we get?’ And he was like, we got the COVID-19 shot, and instantly, I was like, ‘Well what does this mean for my kids?’”

The Prices took their children to a pediatric cardiologist, and the Indiana family was told both are showing signs of heart issues.

“[The cardiologist] said our daughter was having higher blood pressure than she would like,” Alexandra Price said. “And Lucas, our son, was having tachycardia.”

The family said both children have developed fevers after receiving the vaccine as well. They will have a follow-up appointment with their doctor later this week.

The family’s attorney, Daniel Tuley, shared copies of what he said were the vaccination cards for the family. The cards show the children born in 2016 and 2017 being given a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Parents' vaccine cards
Parents' vaccine cards(Daniel Tuley)
Children's vaccine cards
Children's vaccine cards(Daniel Tuley)

The Pfizer vaccine isn’t authorized to be used in children younger than 12. The company is seeking approval for children as young as five, but the dosage would be one-third of the adult dose. Pfizer hasn’t sought authorization for children younger than the age of five.

Walgreens released a comment on Monday stating the company couldn’t share specifics based on privacy laws.

“In general, such instances are rare and Walgreens takes these matters very seriously,” the company said in a statement. “In the event of any error, our first concern is always our patients’ well-being. Our multi-step vaccination procedure includes several safety checks to minimize the chance of human error and we have reviewed this process with our pharmacy staff in order to prevent such occurrences.”

The family has yet to file a lawsuit against Walgreens as of Monday.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Police are searching for McCobbie to speak to him about a shooting that left one dead in...
Police identify victim killed in Huntsville shooting
Police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital
Fariba Moeinpour is suing UAB after she says the school did nothing to help her after she...
Former researcher sues UAB alleging years of discrimination, harassment

Latest News

Fulton County Registration and Elections Director Rick Barron reported the allegations to the...
Elections employees fired in Georgia, accused of shredding 33 voter registrations
Barbara and Andy Parker are parents of murdered journalist Alison Parker. The family is asking...
Slain reporter’s father takes on Facebook over video of shooting death
In this Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, file photo, Barbie H. leads a protest against the six-week...
Justice Department again presses to halt Texas abortion law
A wedding video showing the groom walking down the aisle holding his sister-in-law is going...
Groom carries sister-in-law down the aisle on his wedding day
A disappointing September jobs report leaves uncertainty around key elements of economic...
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August