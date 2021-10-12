Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Marshall County hosting drive-thru flu shot clinic

(WMC Action News 5)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Health Department will be providing flu vaccines at a drive-thru event.

The clinic will be on October 13th from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. It will be held on the grounds of the Marshall Technical School. The school is located at 12312 U.S. Highway 431 in Guntersville.

People aged six months and older can get the shot. It will cost $5, it is free to those who have Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicare or Medicaid insurance cards. Officials say people won’t be turned away for the inability to pay.

You are asked to stay in your car when you get there and to also wear a short-sleeved shirt to make it easier to administer the shot.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Police are searching for McCobbie to speak to him about a shooting that left one dead in...
Police identify victim killed in Huntsville shooting
Police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital
Fariba Moeinpour is suing UAB after she says the school did nothing to help her after she...
Former researcher sues UAB alleging years of discrimination, harassment

Latest News

According to DOH’s notice of violation, the county is facing 714 counts for requiring employees...
Department of Health to fine Leon Co. $3.57M for vaccine passport ban violations
Goodwyn Middle School
Parents claim teacher was seen naked on video call with students
Inmate dies after assault at Donaldson Correctional Facility
Opelika man arrested after stealing vehicle with kids inside