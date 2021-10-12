Marshall County hosting drive-thru flu shot clinic

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Health Department will be providing flu vaccines at a drive-thru event.

The clinic will be on October 13th from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. It will be held on the grounds of the Marshall Technical School. The school is located at 12312 U.S. Highway 431 in Guntersville.

People aged six months and older can get the shot. It will cost $5, it is free to those who have Blue Cross Blue Shield, Medicare or Medicaid insurance cards. Officials say people won’t be turned away for the inability to pay.

You are asked to stay in your car when you get there and to also wear a short-sleeved shirt to make it easier to administer the shot.

