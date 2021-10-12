Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Inmate dies after assault at Donaldson Correctional Facility

((Source: Gray News))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 31-year-old man died after a reported assault at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County coroner.

The coroner said the victim’s identity was not released pending confirmation of next of kin notification.

The man was serving a 25-year sentence for a 2012 Burglary conviction out of Mobile County. The coroner said he was injured during a reported assault, while in a common area of the prison.

The victim’s death is being investigated as a homicide by the Alabama Department of Corrections – Intelligence and Investigations Division.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were arguing over which team was better, and the homeowner told them both to leave,...
Man dies in shooting over Alabama, Texas A&M football game
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
Police are searching for McCobbie to speak to him about a shooting that left one dead in...
Police identify victim killed in Huntsville shooting
Police investigating shooting after victim arrives at hospital
Woman jumps to escape house fire
Woman escapes through window during Decatur house fire

Latest News

Lift Up Louisiana (WBRC)
Gray Television stations partner with Salvation Army to ‘Lift Up Louisiana’ for Hurricane Ida relief efforts
A stray shower for some this morning, but details on a major cool down
Joker was shot multiple times but walked out of the hospital after nine days in the ICU.
Wounded K9 officer released from the ICU after nine days
Alabama opens online applications for hemp growth, processing