Huntsville brewery faces new challenge adding alcohol deliveries

By Megan Plotka
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Several local breweries and wineries are developing plans to deliver boozy beverages to your home.

On October 1, Governor Kay Ivey made alcohol delivery legal. This was just the first step of many as providers are still determining the best ways to get drinks to your door.

Delivery drivers can only bring alcohol to people 21 and older. Costumers have to sign for the delivery and show an I.D. to receive the alcohol. Breweries, distilleries, restaurants and stores can deliver alcohol.

The law limits deliveries of up to 120 12-ounce bottles of beer and a maximum of 2.3 gallons of spirits within 24 hours.

InnerSpace Brewing owner Stewart Money says he’s still getting all the mechanisms in line before the brewery even applies. This includes getting insurance for drivers, which is mandatory under the new law. He said he’s thinking about adding food delivery as well. Customers could then order a pizza and beer or wine straight to your door.

He says InnerSpace doesn’t offer any kind of delivery right now, so the system would need to be built from scratch. Money plans to apply by the spring but wants to make sure it makes financial sense for his business first.

“As we get to where we’re canning more of our product and we have more beers available to go out - that’s when it’s gonna make more sense to do it,” Money said.

Click here for more information on the alcohol delivery application process.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

