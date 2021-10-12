Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Fights at Selma High School include attempt to stab administrator with pencil

Selma High School
Selma High School(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Several fights broke out Tuesday morning inside Selma High School during what district leaders called the transition to classes.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson said in the midst of the fights, an unnamed student tried to stab the assistant principal with a pencil. The administrator was not seriously injured.

Jackson said “attacks on school officials will not be tolerated.” The cause of the fights is unclear.

“This is an ongoing investigation. We will continue to prioritize the safety and wellbeing of all scholars as well as provide the supports that are necessary,” said Superintendent Dr. Avis Williams, “to determine that we have the name of every student involved, that contacts with parents are made, and necessary consequences are issued.“

The school was placed on lockdown while staff and administrators worked quickly to resolve the issue. Selma police were called to assist and remained on campus for the rest of the day.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled, died 3-4 weeks before found
Christina Nance
Family wants surveillance video after woman found dead in police van
Christina Green working at Animal Tracks Veterinary Hospital in Decatur.
Family remembers woman killed while trying to save a stray dog in Albertville
Miracle Rutherford charged with vehicular homicide of Galen Young
Woman charged with driving into home, killing former pro basketball player Galen Young
A prayer vigil was held on Aug. 13, 2021 for the family of Tate Buening.
Mother of Tate Buening files lawsuit against ex-husband’s estate

Latest News

Huntsville city and health leaders issue COVID-19 update
According to DOH’s notice of violation, the county is facing 714 counts for requiring employees...
Department of Health to fine Leon Co. $3.57M for vaccine passport ban violations
Columbus mom, daughter receive patent for SlumberPods, blackout sleep pods for babies
F-18s from the US Navy Blue Angels parked at Eielson Air Force Base ahead of an air show.
‘Resilient and Ready’, U.S. Navy celebrates 246 years
Columbus mom, daughter receive patent for SlumberPods, blackout sleep pods for babies
Columbus mom, daughter receive patent for SlumberPods, blackout sleep pods for babies