Families of chemical exposure victims still with unanswered question two years later

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Exactly two years ago, two Daikin America contractors, working at the Decatur plant, were hospitalized after they were apparently exposed to deadly chemicals. Before being hospitalized, the contractors left work at Daikin with serious trouble breathing.

Peter Lewis died just months later, and Darby Dockery was permanently injured with a prognosis of only years to live. Dockery died of COVID-pneumonia last month, something her injured lungs just could not handle according to her attorney.

Then, in July 2021, Daikin employee Wesley Rusk died a month after being exposed to chemicals, and Will Delashaw died just weeks ago after fighting for his life. Delashaw’s attorney Kendall Dunson wants answers. He says he has not been able to see the OSHA investigation into this, and they still don’t know anything about the 2019 or 2021 incident.

“It says to me that we are no closer, two years removed from that incident to finding out what happened so we can prevent it from happening again,” said Dunson.

Dunson says it’s been two years too long.

“What if we had got some word about what happened in 2019 before this next incident? And you know, I hope we get answers to that same question before there’s another incident, and other deaths and other families are wrecked, and lives are shattered,” said Dunson.

Peter Lewis’ wife Mary says Daikin took her whole world away.

“It’s been a long road, my family, Darby’s family. We need some kind of closure, some kind,” said Lewis.

Dunson says he hopes to get some more answers before someone else is a victim of what happens at Daikin.

